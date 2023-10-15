The ALCS begins on Sunday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 8:15 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, and can be watched on FOX. Justin Verlander is starting for the Astros, while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 222 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros' .331 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.281).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Verlander (13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Verlander is looking to secure his 15th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Verlander is aiming for his 22nd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the mound.

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Oct. 8, when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 32 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home - - 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

