Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:04 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Idaho programs. Among those contests is the Boise State Broncos taking on the Colorado State Rams.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)
