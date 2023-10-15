How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Sunday WNBA Playoff slate that has just one contest, the Las Vegas Aces versus the New York Liberty is the only way to watch the NBA today.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces hope to pick up a road win at the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 32-8
- LVA Record: 34-6
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -139
- NYL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 172.5 points
