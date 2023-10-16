Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 16, 2023. The point total has been set at 50.5.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found in this article before they face the Chargers. As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-2.5) 50.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-2.5) 50.5 -132 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Dallas has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Dallas has hit the over in three of its five games with a set total (60%).

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.

A pair of Los Angeles four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

