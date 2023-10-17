Andre Burakovsky Game Preview: Kraken vs. Avalanche - October 17
The Seattle Kraken, Andre Burakovsky among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Burakovsky in that upcoming Kraken-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Andre Burakovsky vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Burakovsky Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 49 games last season, Burakovsky averaged 16:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
- He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season over 49 games played, with multiple goals in two games.
- Burakovsky had an assist in 20 games last season out of 49 games played, including multiple assists six times.
- He has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Burakovsky going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Burakovsky Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23
- The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.