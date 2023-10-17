The Seattle Kraken, Andre Burakovsky among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Burakovsky in that upcoming Kraken-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andre Burakovsky vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Burakovsky Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 49 games last season, Burakovsky averaged 16:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.

He scored a goal in a game 11 times last season over 49 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Burakovsky had an assist in 20 games last season out of 49 games played, including multiple assists six times.

He has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Burakovsky going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burakovsky Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

