The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared McCann vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McCann Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

McCann's plus-minus last season was +18, in 15:44 per game on the ice.

In 34 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and five of those games included multiple goals.

McCann had an assist in 26 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists four times.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of McCann going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McCann Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.