The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Eberle in that upcoming Kraken-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Eberle Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Eberle averaged 16:41 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +6.

He scored a goal in a game 18 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Eberle had an assist in 32 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in nine of them.

He has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

