The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 17, with the Kraken having lost three consecutive games.

You can see the Kraken-Avalanche matchup on ESPN.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the league.

They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Avalanche Key Players