How to Watch the Kraken vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 17, with the Kraken having lost three consecutive games.
You can see the Kraken-Avalanche matchup on ESPN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the league.
- They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.
- The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.
- Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
