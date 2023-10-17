Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) and the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena sees the Avalanche favored on the road (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Kraken (+125). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Each Seattle game this season has ended with less than 6 goals.

The Avalanche have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Kraken fell in the lone game they played as an underdog this season.

Colorado has had moneyline odds set at -150 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

