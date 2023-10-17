Kraken vs. Avalanche: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) and the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena sees the Avalanche favored on the road (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Kraken (+125). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kraken vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-150
|+125
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Trends
- Each Seattle game this season has ended with less than 6 goals.
- The Avalanche have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Kraken fell in the lone game they played as an underdog this season.
- Colorado has had moneyline odds set at -150 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.