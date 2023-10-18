Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caribou County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Caribou County, Idaho, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Caribou County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Star Valley High School at Soda Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 18
- Location: Soda Springs, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
