Twin Falls County, Idaho has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Murtaugh High School at Richfield School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 18

7:00 PM MT on October 18 Location: Richfield, ID

Richfield, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Filer High School at Buhl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Buhl, ID

Buhl, ID Conference: Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference

Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Christian School at Murtaugh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Murtaugh, ID

Murtaugh, ID Conference: Snake River

Snake River How to Stream: Watch Here

Castleford High School at Hansen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Hansen, ID

Hansen, ID Conference: Sawtooth

Sawtooth How to Stream: Watch Here

Gooding High School at Kimberly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Kimberly, ID

Kimberly, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Ridge High School at Burley High School