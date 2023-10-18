Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Twin Falls County, Idaho has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Murtaugh High School at Richfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 18
- Location: Richfield, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Filer High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Buhl, ID
- Conference: Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Christian School at Murtaugh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Murtaugh, ID
- Conference: Snake River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castleford High School at Hansen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Hansen, ID
- Conference: Sawtooth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gooding High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Ridge High School at Burley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Burley, ID
- Conference: Great Basin (West)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
