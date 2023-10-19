Jared McCann will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on McCann in the Kraken-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Jared McCann vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, McCann has averaged 16:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

McCann has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

McCann has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

McCann has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

The implied probability is 50% that McCann hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 17 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +2.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

