The Seattle Kraken, with Jordan Eberle, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

Through four games this season, Eberle has yet to score a goal.

Eberle has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Eberle has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Eberle hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.