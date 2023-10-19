Kraken vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - October 19
As they gear up to play the Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, October 19 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sebastian Aho
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kraken were fourth in the league in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Kraken (+120)
|6
