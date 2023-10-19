The Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1, losers of four straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game on Thursday, October 19 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-145) Kraken (+120) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken were an underdog in 26 games last season, with 10 upset wins (38.5%).

Seattle was 10-9 as an underdog of +120 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline implies a 45.5% chance to win for the Kraken.

For Seattle last season, 57 games finished with more goals than Thursday's total of 6.

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.

Seattle had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the league.

Seattle had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).

At 76.69%, the Kraken had the 21st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Kraken won 45.3% of faceoffs, 31st in the NHL.

With a shooting percentage of 11.6%, Seattle was second in the league.

The Kraken shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

