Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to bet on Beniers' props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.

Beniers has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Through four games this season, Beniers has not registered a point.

Beniers has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

The implied probability that Beniers goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

