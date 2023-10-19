Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Bjorkstrand has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Bjorkstrand has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +2.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

