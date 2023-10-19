Following one round of play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Collin Morikawa leads (-6). Watch the second round from Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan.

How to Watch the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Start Time: 7:45 PM ET

Start Time: 7:45 PM ET
Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Location: Chiba, Japan

Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards

Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: Golf Channel

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Collin Morikawa 1st -6 64 Mikumu Horikawa 2nd -5 65 Eric Cole 2nd -5 65 Robby Shelton 2nd -5 65 Emiliano Grillo 2nd -5 65

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Notable Pairings & Tee Times

