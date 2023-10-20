Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Adams County, Idaho this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Adams County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Salmon River High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Council, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.