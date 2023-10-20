Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gem County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Gem County, Idaho? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Gem County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Ridgevue High School at Emmett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Emmett, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.