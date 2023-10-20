Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Idaho this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Jefferson County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Rigby High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Jefferson High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Firth, ID
- Conference: Nuclear Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Fremont High School at Ririe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Ririe, ID
- Conference: Nuclear Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
