Our projection model predicts the Portland State Vikings will beat the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hillsboro Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-27.2) 65.0 Portland State 46, Idaho State 19

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

Bengals games went over the point total three out of 11 times last year.

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, six of Vikings games hit the over.

Bengals vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Portland State 40.2 32.0 75.0 10.5 22.8 42.8 Idaho State 28.3 40.8 31.3 34.3 25.3 47.3

