The Portland State Vikings (3-3) meet a fellow Big Sky opponent when they visit the Idaho State Bengals (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hillsboro Stadium.

Portland State has the 101st-ranked defense this year (32.0 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with 40.2 points per game. Idaho State ranks 29th in total yards per game (408.0), but it has been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FCS with 472.7 total yards conceded per contest.

Idaho State vs. Portland State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hillsboro, Oregon

Hillsboro, Oregon Venue: Hillsboro Stadium

Idaho State vs. Portland State Key Statistics

Idaho State Portland State 408.0 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (52nd) 472.7 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.2 (55th) 60.0 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.2 (7th) 348.0 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (113th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has thrown for 1,494 yards on 62% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Soujah Gasu has carried the ball 24 times for 123 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 108 yards.

Hunter Hays has been given 29 carries and totaled 104 yards with two touchdowns.

Chedon James has racked up 584 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Christian Fredrickson has totaled 546 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Cyrus Wallace has racked up 280 reciving yards (46.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Portland State Stats Leaders

Dante Chachere has thrown for 658 yards, completing 60% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 360 yards (60.0 ypg) on 57 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Quincy Craig has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 410 yards (68.3 per game) with three scores. He has also caught 19 passes for 207 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jermaine Braddock has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 34.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Maclaine Griffin's four catches are good enough for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

