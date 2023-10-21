Jaden Schwartz will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers play on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Schwartz's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

Schwartz has twice scored a goal in a game this season in five games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In two of five games this season, Schwartz has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Schwartz has yet to post an assist through five games this season.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Schwartz hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are allowing 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 2 Points 1 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.