Coming off a defeat last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Seattle Kraken (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Kraken vs Rangers Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 16 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 10 goals this season (two per game), 21st in the NHL.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 13 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up just 10 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 5 1 4 5 2 3 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 5 1 3 4 2 1 - Jared McCann 5 2 0 2 0 0 40% Jaden Schwartz 5 2 0 2 1 2 73.7% Kailer Yamamoto 5 1 1 2 1 1 50%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).

The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.

Rangers Key Players