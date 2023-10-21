Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Rangers on October 21, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the New York Rangers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kraken vs. Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Kraken Prediction
|Rangers vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Vince Dunn is an offensive leader for Seattle with five points (1.0 per game), with one goal and four assists in five games (playing 23:04 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with one goal and three assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Jared McCann's two goals and zero assists add up to two points this season.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Mika Zibanejad, who has five points (zero goals, five assists) and plays an average of 18:39 per game.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider is another of New York's most productive contributors through four games, with four goals and one assist.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.