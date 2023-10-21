Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will play the New York Rangers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Beniers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 17:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Beniers has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

In one of five games this year, Beniers has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Beniers has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Beniers' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are conceding 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

