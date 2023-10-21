The Memphis Tigers (4-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium in an AAC clash.

Memphis is putting up 426.8 yards per game on offense (42nd in the FBS), and rank 62nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 369.5 yards allowed per game. UAB has been struggling on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 36.6 points given up per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, generating 30.1 points per contest (56th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Memphis vs. UAB Key Statistics

Memphis UAB 426.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (23rd) 369.5 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.4 (121st) 142.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (79th) 284.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (24th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,697 passing yards for Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 129 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has compiled 468 rushing yards on 82 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 233 yards (38.8 per game) on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 35 times for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 507 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 34 catches and two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 25 passes for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has recored 1,905 passing yards, or 272.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.4% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 19.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Jermaine Brown Jr.'s team-high 327 rushing yards have come on 70 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 261 receiving yards (37.3 per game) on 25 catches.

Isaiah Jacobs has collected 249 yards (on 55 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his squad with 386 receiving yards on 25 catches with three touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has put up a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 45 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Memphis or UAB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.