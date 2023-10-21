Looking for an up-to-date view of the MWC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Air Force

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-0 | 10-0 Odds to Win MWC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 34-27 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MWC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 37-32 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

3. UNLV

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 45-27 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. Wyoming

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-2 | 8-2 Odds to Win MWC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 34-27 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

5. Utah State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 37-32 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

6. Boise State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-4 | 3-7 Odds to Win MWC: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 31-30 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

7. San Diego State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 41-34 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

8. Colorado State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-3 | 4-6 Odds to Win MWC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 31-30 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UNLV

@ UNLV Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

9. San Jose State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 52-24 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

10. Nevada

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

0-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 45-27 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

11. Hawaii

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-10

2-5 | 2-10 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 41-34 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. New Mexico

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win MWC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: L 52-24 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Hawaii

Hawaii Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

