The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 21st-best in scoring offense (36 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (9.7 points allowed per game). Penn State ranks 43rd in the FBS with 426.7 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks best by surrendering only 193.7 total yards per contest.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Ohio State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ohio State Penn State 443 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (72nd) 263.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (1st) 135 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (16th) 308 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has recorded 1,651 yards (275.2 ypg) on 109-of-170 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 44 times for 295 yards (49.2 per game), scoring five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 51 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 604 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has collected 31 catches and five touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 23 passes for 359 yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has been the target of 32 passes and hauled in 22 grabs for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has compiled 1,254 yards on 65.2% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 79 yards with three scores.

Kaytron Allen has rushed for 375 yards on 78 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Nicholas Singleton has piled up 89 carries and totaled 362 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 111 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has collected 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 402 (67 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has caught 14 passes and compiled 154 receiving yards (25.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III's 15 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 142 yards.

