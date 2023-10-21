The Seattle Kraken, including Oliver Bjorkstrand, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand in that upcoming Kraken-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus this season, in 15:54 per game on the ice, is -2.

Bjorkstrand has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bjorkstrand has tallied point in two of five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in two of five games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

