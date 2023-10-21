The Seattle Kraken, with Vince Dunn, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. If you're considering a wager on Dunn against the Rangers, we have plenty of info to help.

Vince Dunn vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 23:04 per game on the ice, is -3.

Dunn has scored a goal in one of five games this year.

Dunn has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Dunn has an assist in three of five games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dunn has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 5 Points 3 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

