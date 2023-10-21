Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all five games involving teams from the Big Ten.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
