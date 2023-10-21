Week 8 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Looking at the Week 8 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule, we have Oklahoma (-19.5) as the best bet on the board. Keep reading for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
See computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma -19.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 35.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Akron
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 21.2 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Florida Atlantic +3.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.9 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Utah State +5.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 7.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Washington -28.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 39.0 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 37.5 - Air Force vs. Navy
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 49.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 32.5 - Minnesota vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: NBC
Over 52.5 - James Madison vs. Marshall
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 60.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 58.5 - UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Total: 51.4 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Under 59.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 52.6 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 17
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Fubo
