Week 8 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Week 8 of the college football schedule included six games featuring MAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Western Michigan vs. Ohio | Akron vs. Bowling Green
Week 8 MAC Results
Ohio 20 Western Michigan 17
- Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Ohio Leaders
- Passing: Kurtis Rourke (24-for-39, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sieh Bangura (15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Sam Wiglusz (14 TAR, 10 REC, 155 YDS, 1 TD)
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (30-for-42, 290 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: CJ Hester (5 ATT, 26 YDS)
- Receiving: Kenneth Womack (19 TAR, 14 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ohio
|Western Michigan
|460
|Total Yards
|369
|275
|Passing Yards
|290
|185
|Rushing Yards
|79
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Bowling Green 41 Akron 14
- Pregame Favorite: Bowling Green (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 37.5
Bowling Green Leaders
- Passing: Connor Bazelak (6-for-11, 69 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Terion Stewart (19 ATT, 131 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Harold Fannin (2 TAR, 2 REC, 34 YDS, 1 TD)
Akron Leaders
- Passing: Jeff Undercuffler (22-for-38, 234 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Daniel George (14 TAR, 7 REC, 74 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green
|Akron
|297
|Total Yards
|279
|83
|Passing Yards
|234
|214
|Rushing Yards
|45
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Next Week's MAC Games
Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Favorite: -
