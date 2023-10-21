If you are looking for information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 8, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Navy matchup, and picking Utah State (+4) over San Jose State on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Utah State +4 vs. San Jose State

  • Matchup: Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 7.4 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
Pick: Air Force -10.5 vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 19.7 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
Pick: UNLV -7.5 vs. Colorado State

  • Matchup: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 10.8 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
Best Week 8 MWC Total Bets

Over 34.5 - Air Force vs. Navy

  • Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen
  • Projected Total: 49.7 points
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
Over 47.5 - Nevada vs. San Diego State

  • Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs
  • Projected Total: 56.2 points
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. UNLV

  • Matchup: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
  • Projected Total: 66.3 points
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
Week 8 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Air Force 6-0 (4-0 MWC) 37.0 / 14.7 412.2 / 240.0
UNLV 5-1 (2-0 MWC) 37.5 / 26.8 417.2 / 411.7
Fresno State 6-1 (2-1 MWC) 34.0 / 20.1 415.6 / 329.6
Wyoming 5-2 (2-1 MWC) 26.3 / 25.6 324.7 / 380.4
Boise State 3-4 (2-1 MWC) 29.7 / 30.9 425.1 / 428.3
Colorado State 3-3 (1-1 MWC) 31.0 / 35.0 423.5 / 462.3
San Diego State 3-4 (1-2 MWC) 22.4 / 31.3 332.4 / 443.9
Utah State 3-4 (1-2 MWC) 37.3 / 32.9 477.9 / 414.6
San Jose State 2-5 (1-2 MWC) 31.4 / 32.3 389.9 / 396.4
New Mexico 2-4 (0-2 MWC) 27.8 / 34.5 391.0 / 424.5
Hawaii 2-5 (0-2 MWC) 23.9 / 35.6 357.6 / 380.6
Nevada 0-6 (0-2 MWC) 17.3 / 39.5 322.7 / 512.0

