Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all three games involving teams from the Patriot League.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
