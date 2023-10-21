Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on Gourde in the Kraken-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Yanni Gourde vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:22 per game on the ice, is 0.

Gourde has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In one of five games this year, Gourde has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Gourde has yet to put up an assist this season through five games.

Gourde has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are conceding 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

