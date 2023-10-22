Adam Trautman has a tough matchup when his Denver Broncos meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Packers allow 194.4 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Trautman's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 64 yards (to average 10.7 per game) and one TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Trautman and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trautman vs. the Packers

Trautman vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 194.4 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with five passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Broncos vs Packers on Fubo!

Broncos Player Previews

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Trautman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trautman Receiving Insights

This year, Trautman hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Trautman has 8.6% of his team's target share (16 targets on 185 passing attempts).

He averages four yards per target this season (64 yards on 16 targets).

Trautman, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Trautman has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.