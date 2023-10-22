Broncos vs. Packers Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 7
Our computer model projects a win for the Green Bay Packers when they meet the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.
While the Packers rank 17th in total defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (281.6 yards per game). The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.3 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 21.5 points per contest.
Broncos vs. Packers Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Packers (-1)
|Over (45)
|Packers 29, Broncos 21
Broncos Betting Info
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Broncos.
- Denver has not won against the spread this year in six games with a spread.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Denver and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of six times this year.
- Broncos games average 44.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.
Packers Betting Info
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Packers a 54.5% chance to win.
- Green Bay is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three of Green Bay's five games have hit the over.
- Packers games this season have posted an average total of 42.6, which is 2.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Broncos vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Green Bay
|22.6
|22.6
|19
|25.5
|25
|20.7
|Denver
|21.5
|33.3
|23.3
|27.7
|19.7
|39
