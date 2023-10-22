The Denver Broncos' (1-5) injury report ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers (2-3) currently has four players on it. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 from Empower Field at Mile High.

Last time out, the Broncos were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs 19-8.

The Packers fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 17-13 in their last game.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Jackson S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice D.J. Jones DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Yosuah Nijman OT Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Doubtful Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Devonte Wyatt DL Knee Questionable Quay Walker LB Knee Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 7 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos have been sputtering defensively, ranking worst with 440.3 total yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, generating 306.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

The Broncos rank 17th in points per game (21.5), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 33.3 points surrendered per contest.

The Broncos have been struggling in pass defense, ranking third-worst with 268 passing yards given up per game. They have been better offensively, generating 200.3 passing yards per contest (20th-ranked).

Denver has been struggling to stop the run, ranking worst with 172.3 rushing yards given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 106 rushing yards per contest (19th-ranked).

With six forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (27th in NFL) this season, the Broncos rank 26th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -5.

Broncos vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-1)

Packers (-1) Moneyline: Packers (-120), Broncos (+100)

Packers (-120), Broncos (+100) Total: 45 points

