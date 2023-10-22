The Denver Broncos (1-5) take on the Green Bay Packers (2-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average just 1.1 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Packers give up (22.6).

The Broncos average 31.5 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Packers give up (337.8).

Denver rushes for 106 yards per game, 37.4 fewer than the 143.4 Green Bay allows per outing.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (5).

Broncos Home Performance

The Broncos score more points at home (23.3 per game) than they do overall (21.5), and concede fewer points at home (27.7 per game) than overall (33.3).

The Broncos accumulate 322.3 yards per game at home (16 more than overall) and concede 352 at home (88.3 fewer than overall).

Denver accumulates 204 passing yards per game at home (3.7 more than overall), and allows 213 at home (55 fewer than overall).

The Broncos accumulate more rushing yards at home (118.3 per game) than they do overall (106), and allow fewer at home (139 per game) than overall (172.3).

The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede on 33.3% at home (compared to 38.8% overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Chicago W 31-28 CBS 10/8/2023 New York L 31-21 CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay - CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City - CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC

