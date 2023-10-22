Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has a difficult matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 194.4 per game.

Sutton has put up 25 catches for a team-leading 275 yards and four TDs this season this year. He has been targeted on 37 occasions, and averages 45.8 yards receiving.

Sutton vs. the Packers

Sutton vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

Five players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 194.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is ranked sixth in the league with five passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Sutton Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Sutton has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Sutton has 20.0% of his team's target share (37 targets on 185 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (63rd in NFL play), averaging 275 yards on 37 passes thrown his way.

Sutton has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of six played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 30.8% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With seven red zone targets, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

