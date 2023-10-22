Will Greg Dulcich Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Greg Dulcich did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Dulcich's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Dulcich's season stats include 25 yards on three receptions (8.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted four times.
Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dulcich 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|3
|25
|5
|0
|8.3
Dulcich Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|3
|0
