Russell Wilson will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos play the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

This season, Wilson has thrown for 1,305 yards (217.5 per game), going 122-for-185 (65.9%) and compiling 12 TDs with four picks. On the ground, Wilson has run 22 times for 150 yards, averaging 25 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Packers

Wilson vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 161 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 161 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing quarterback in 2023.

The 194.4 passing yards the Packers concede per outing makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled five touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 216.5 (-115)

216.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has exceeded his passing yards prop total twice in six chances.

The Broncos have passed 58.9% of the time and run 41.1% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson is No. 12 in the NFL averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (1,305 total yards passing).

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 92.3% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (12).

Wilson accounts for 63.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his total 185 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Packers

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Wilson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Wilson has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

Wilson has no rushing touchdowns in six games this season.

He has three carries in the red zone (17.6% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 13-for-22 / 95 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-31 / 196 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-28 / 223 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-38 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 18-for-32 / 308 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs

