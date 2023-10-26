Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on October 26?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- Wennberg is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Wennberg has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
