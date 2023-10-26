The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Wennberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

  • Wennberg is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Wennberg has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (4.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

