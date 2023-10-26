Alexander Wennberg Game Preview: Kraken vs. Hurricanes - October 26
The Seattle Kraken, including Alexander Wennberg, take the ice Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Alexander Wennberg vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Wennberg Season Stats Insights
- Wennberg has averaged 18:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Through seven games this year, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in seven contests Wennberg has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- Wennberg has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Wennberg's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Wennberg Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 33 total goals (4.7 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|7
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
