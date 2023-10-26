Discover the Best Week 8 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The Week 8 NFL schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.
Buccaneers at Bills
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Josh Allen Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
Rams at Cowboys
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Matthew Stafford Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)
Patriots at Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Tyreek Hill Props: 89.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Mac Jones Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Eagles at Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Sam Howell Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
- Jalen Hurts Props: 247.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Jets at Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Breece Hall Props: 68.5 RUSH YDS (O:-139 | U:+105) / 17.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Falcons at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Desmond Ridder Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Jaguars at Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Kenny Pickett Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
- Travis Etienne Props: 60.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 20.5 REC YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Vikings at Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jordan Love Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Kirk Cousins Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Texans at Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Adam Thielen Props: 65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 239.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Saints at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Derek Carr Props: 236.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Browns at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Ravens at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 48.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
Chiefs at Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Russell Wilson Props: 207.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
- Patrick Mahomes II Props: 272.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bengals at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Ja'Marr Chase Props: 82.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Bears at Chargers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 29
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Justin Herbert Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Raiders at Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 30
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Jared Goff Props: 280.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
