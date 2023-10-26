The Week 8 NFL schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.

Buccaneers at Bills

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 26

8:15 PM ET on October 26 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Josh Allen Props: 261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

261.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110) Baker Mayfield Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Rams at Cowboys

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Matthew Stafford Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)

Patriots at Dolphins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Tyreek Hill Props: 89.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

89.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Mac Jones Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Eagles at Commanders

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Sam Howell Props: 237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

237.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120) Jalen Hurts Props: 247.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jets at Giants

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Breece Hall Props: 68.5 RUSH YDS (O:-139 | U:+105) / 17.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Falcons at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Desmond Ridder Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jaguars at Steelers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Kenny Pickett Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110) Travis Etienne Props: 60.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 20.5 REC YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Vikings at Packers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jordan Love Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Kirk Cousins Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Texans at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Adam Thielen Props: 65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) C.J. Stroud Props: 239.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Saints at Colts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 29

1:00 PM ET on October 29 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 236.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Browns at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 29

4:05 PM ET on October 29 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Ravens at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29

4:25 PM ET on October 29 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 48.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

Chiefs at Broncos

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29

4:25 PM ET on October 29 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Russell Wilson Props: 207.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

207.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 19.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 272.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bengals at 49ers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 29

4:25 PM ET on October 29 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Ja'Marr Chase Props: 82.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bears at Chargers

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 29

8:20 PM ET on October 29 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Justin Herbert Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Raiders at Lions

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 30

8:15 PM ET on October 30 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jared Goff Props: 280.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

