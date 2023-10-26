Bucks vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. This contest is the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|227.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents scored more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games last season.
- Milwaukee's outings last season had an average of 230.2 points, 2.7 more than this game's over/under.
- Milwaukee went 44-38-0 ATS last season.
- Milwaukee won 54 of the 66 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Bucks had a record of 29-5 (85.3%).
- The Bucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia played 36 games last season that had more than 227.5 combined points scored.
- The over/under for this game is 1.4 points higher than the average scoring total for 76ers games last season (226.1).
- The 76ers won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.
- Philadelphia was underdogs in 25 games last season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.
- The 76ers had a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Bucks performed better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Bucks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (61%) than road tilts (43.9%) last year.
- Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks scored were six more than the 76ers gave up (110.9).
- Milwaukee went 36-17 versus the spread and 45-8 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the 76ers had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Philadelphia's games finished over less often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (25 of 41, 61%) last year.
- The 76ers scored 115.2 points per game last season, just 1.9 more points than the 113.3 the Bucks gave up.
- Philadelphia put together a 34-10 ATS record and were 39-5 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bucks
|76ers
|116.9
|115.2
|8
|14
|36-17
|34-10
|45-8
|39-5
|113.3
|110.9
|14
|3
|34-18
|41-15
|44-8
|42-14
