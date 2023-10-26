The Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. This contest is the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 227.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents scored more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games last season.

Milwaukee's outings last season had an average of 230.2 points, 2.7 more than this game's over/under.

Milwaukee went 44-38-0 ATS last season.

Milwaukee won 54 of the 66 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Bucks had a record of 29-5 (85.3%).

The Bucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia played 36 games last season that had more than 227.5 combined points scored.

The over/under for this game is 1.4 points higher than the average scoring total for 76ers games last season (226.1).

The 76ers won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Philadelphia was underdogs in 25 games last season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.

The 76ers had a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia has a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Bucks performed better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (61%) than road tilts (43.9%) last year.

Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks scored were six more than the 76ers gave up (110.9).

Milwaukee went 36-17 versus the spread and 45-8 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the 76ers had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Philadelphia's games finished over less often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (25 of 41, 61%) last year.

The 76ers scored 115.2 points per game last season, just 1.9 more points than the 113.3 the Bucks gave up.

Philadelphia put together a 34-10 ATS record and were 39-5 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks 76ers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 36-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-10 45-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 39-5 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-15 44-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 42-14

