Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - October 26
The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) currently includes zero players. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26 from Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Montrezl Harrell
|C
|Out
|Knee
Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-6.5
|227.5
